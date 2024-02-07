Farmer J: Harvesting lunchtime health with £5.5m investment

Lunch often turns into a rushed affair – usually a quick fix of processed foods, meal deals, and sandwiches hastily eaten over a keyboard. Farmer J provides the perfect alternative.

For those looking for easy, convenient, and protein-rich meals, Farmer J is the perfect option.

Aptly described by owners as “forkin’ good food”, Farmer J provides build-your-own field trays with nutritious food sourced from predominantly UK farms.

Each tray includes a base, a hot main, and two sides. Favourites include dishes like their charred harissa chicken and gochujang salmon, with flavour-packed side options like whole roasted cauliflower and Kale Miso Slaw.

Since opening in 2016, Farmer J has seen great success, redefining the status quo when it comes to fast casual dining. With 10 sites across the capital, the brand initially took inspiration from Londoners’ need for delicious, convenient, wholesome food.

Farmer J has successfully managed to scale up fast casual dining, with restaurant quality service and mindfully sourced, seasonally changing dishes, which are packed with flavour and scratch-cooked on site.

Farmer J, Jonathan Recanati, who runs the business with his wife, Ali, said: “My ambition is to build a global brand – serving people nutritious, honest, tasty food, made from scratch. I genuinely believe that no meal should be wasted, even if you’re grabbing a quick meal, it should always be an experience. I’m in the business of feeding people ‘fast food’, but my goal is to redefine what that means.”

Stuart Veale, managing partner of Beringea, who led the investment and will join the Farmer J board of directors, commented:

“Jonathan and the Farmer J team have built a brand that is transforming the dining experience of thousands across London.

“Consumers who are short on time no longer need to suffer through tired, unhealthy, poorly sourced meals – Farmer J offers a product that drives immense loyalty and value. We look forward to working alongside the team on the next chapter of its expansion across London and internationally.”