Pret launches a value sandwich meal deal, but what can you get and for how much?

Sandwich: Pret’s new BLT is part of the Made Simple range.

A sandwich for under £3 and a baguette deal for a fiver are part of Pret A Manger’s new value range meal deal announced today.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite into millions of Brits’ earnings and savings, high-street favourite Pret is now offering food deals to make lunch cheaper.

The new Made Simple range includes eight granary sandwiches for as low as £2.99, as well as a baguette deal for £5, including crisps or popcorn.

Among breakfast options for commuters are the bacon and egg breakfast beans box or a vegetarian halloumi and egg option. There is also a chicken and avo protein box option for lunch as part of the 2023 menu.

The new meal deal, which also includes four vegan products for Veganuary, is part of Pret’s 2023 range to help customers spend less. Other options include the BLT, chicken salad and ham salad, as-well-as humous and veg sandwiches.

Pret Menu 2022 (Food StylistL Felicity Price-Thomas)

For the first time, Pret will use a vegan ‘cheeze’ from VioLife in two of its products: Spicy No’Duja Toasted Focaccia and the Plant Ploughman’s Baguette. Other non-meat products include the PLT sandwich (aka plant, lettuce, tomato) and Spicy No’Duja and Tomato Macaroni.

Guy Meakin, interim UK managing director at Pret, said: “At Pret, we’re committed to continuously innovating our menu in response to customers’ needs.

“With the cost-of-living crisis impacting people across the country, this year we wanted to introduce new products and deals that give customers more choice and value for money, whilst ensuring our fresh food and delicious tasting products are not compromised.

“Our brand new baguette deal and expanded Made Simple range are perfect examples of that. Coupled with our award-winning Coffee Subscription, an industry-leading initiative for saving money, customers will be able to enjoy a variety of freshly made food and organic coffee options at different price points to suit their budget.”

The deal will be available from 10 January.