Pret A Manger invests £10m in staff pay bringing salaries above inflation

Pret A Manger will invest £10m to support its staff with the cost of living crisis, bringing pay above inflation.

The outlet will give its workers a salary boost from 1 December to the tune of five per cent.

This comes after the coffee chain invested £9.2m in April this year, with 6,500 of its staff to receive a pay boost and benefits package worth more than £11.55 an hour.

Baristas at the company will become among the highest paid in the industry, able to earn up to 13.75 an hour. More than 8,600 of its shop staff will have an average baseline pay top up of 13 per cent this year, which is above inflation.

The move comes as the UK faces surging energy and food costs, with sky-high inflation and rising interest rates putting pressure on people’s finance.

“Our people have always been at the heart of our business”, said Guy Meakin, the Interim Managing Director at Pret A Manger UK & Ireland.

“With the rising cost of living putting increased pressure on our people, we wanted to do more to support them, and to say thank you for continuing to go above and beyond for our customers.

“We aspire to always be a top employer, with all our employees earning well above the National Minimum Wage irrespective of age.

“We hope this further investment alongside staff discounts and free food and drink while working, will go some way in helping our Teams through the winter months and beyond.”