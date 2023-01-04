Boots warns of Lemsip shortage as Brits battling winter flu told to seek alternative cold medicine brands

Emptying shelves in a pharmacy, posted by @LeylaHannbeck

Brits are struggling to get hold of cough and cold medicine as a nasty strain of flu sweeps the nation.

It has been reported that there is a shortage of medicines such as throat lozenges, cough mixtures, Lemsip powders and pain killers.

This comes after the UK Health and Security Agency issued a warning about winter illnesses before New Year. It to people that in addition to seasonal flu, Covid was continuing to circulate.

On Wednesday morning, new Kantar grocery figures showed sales of cough lozenges were up by 54 per cent, in part due to increased flue and winter illnesses.

It added that over the four weeks to 25 December 2022 year-on-year sales of cough liquids rose by 66 per cent and cold treatments by 64 per cent.

The concerns about shortages comes after Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies took to Twitter to share a picture of empty supplies on the shelves.

“The medicines supply concerns continue. Below an example of empty shelves in pharmacies re common flu medicines as supply is struggling to meet the demand.

“For months we’ve asked Department Health Social Care to hold stakeholder discussions to suggest solutions &plan better, but no action yet, why?”

A spokesperson from pharmacy giant Boots said: “General availability of cough and cold relief at our stores across the UK is good, and enough to meet current demand.

“There may be temporary shortages in some stores of a particular brand eg Lemsip, but there will almost always be suitable alternatives available. Customers should speak to their pharmacist for advice on alternatives, if needed.”

The medicines supply concerns continue. Below an example of empty shelves in pharmacies re common flu medicines as supply is struggling to meet the demand. For months we’ve asked @DHSCgovuk to hold stakeholder discussions to suggest solutions &plan better,but no action yet, why? pic.twitter.com/n4uM7kRqGP — Leyla Hannbeck (@LeylaHannbeck) January 3, 2023

The UKHSA issued a further warning today about the increase of viruses and flu ahead of the return to schools.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: ”it’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible.

“If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.”