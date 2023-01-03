Aldi posts record December sales of £1.4bn after Christmas and World Cup surge

Aldi today said it had achieved record December sales of more than £1.4bn following a surge in demand over the winter month, as the Christmas period coincided with the World Cup in Qatar.

The budget supermarket said its sales increased 26 per cent during December, despite the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, due to surging demand for meats, cheeses and chilled desserts.

The surge saw Aldi’s December revenues hit heights of more than £1.4bn for the first time ever, as the supermarket’s customers flocked to its more than 990 UK stores for supplies over the Christmas period.

Read more FTSE 100 shakes off January blues to fly two per cent on first trading day of 2023

Aldi said in a statement the December sales surge was driven by particularly high demand for meats, chilled desserts, and cheeses over the Christmas period.

The low-cost supermarket said its fresh meat sales had increased 28 per cent, due to a particular surge in demand for “alternative roasting joints,” including the shop’s ‘Specially Selected Decorative Gammon’.

The German supermarket’s UK business also said sales of chilled dessert had increased 30 per cent as it stated that sales of fresh cheeses had jumped 50 per cent over the month of December.

The shop also reported a 40 per cent uptick in sales of various snacks, such as nuts and crisps, during the first ever winter World Cup.

Aldi UK’s chief executive Giles Hurley said: “This year, Christmas was all about family and football as people came together to celebrate in a way we’ve not enjoyed for years.”

“I’m immensely proud of our amazing colleagues who once again went above and beyond to deliver an amazing Christmas for our customers.

“As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we were able to help shoppers enjoy the Christmas they deserved and provide them with the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.”

“As we head into a new year, our promise to customers is that they will always get the UK’s lowest prices at Aldi, no matter what.”