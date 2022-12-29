Prime: Aldi limits sale of KSI-Logan Paul energy drink after store carnage goes viral

Discount store Aldi has been forced to limit sales of a new energy drink made by KSI and Logan Paul after customers were shown clamouring to buy the item.

A video shared on Twitter by a user called Mark Hall showed raucous Aldi shoppers grabbing the drink today, with stage members attempting to only allow one item per sale.

Th video, which calls the situation “absolute carnage” led to the supermarket apologising to customers and saying sales of the drink would be restricted.

So far the video has had 1.7m views on Twitter with 2.7m retweets, with it being reported elsewhere that customers queued up from 6am to get hold of the drink – and it sold out in 10 minutes.

In the clip, someone in the the branch of Aldi can be heard saying: “You’re only allowed one bottle of each by the way.

“You’re taking f***** four or five bottles of each you idiots”.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product, however, demand has been extremely high.

“We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it.”

