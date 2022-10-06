Aldi kickstarts festive hiring spree with 3,000 new jobs this Christmas

Aldi has launched its festive hiring spree, revealing plans to create around 3,000 new jobs this Christmas.

The discounter has created more than 2,000 temporary and permanent store jobs this winter.

It also unveiled plans for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK, for jobs including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

It comes as the budget retailer has gained market share in recent months due to the cost of living crunch, with consumers set to be counting pennies this Christmas when stocking up for food and gifts.

The supermarket was “recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period” to keep up with the increasing demand for affordable groceries, Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work,” she added.

Last month, Aldi’s market share rose by 1.2 percentage points, making it Britain’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time, according to data from Kantar.

Store assistants at Aldi earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the

It comes as Aldi’s rival Lidl has committed £39.5 in salary increases to its store and warehouse staff, becoming the highest-paying supermarket in Britain.

The retailer is increasing hourly rates from £10.10 to £10.90 outside the capital, and within London, hourly wages will go up to £11.30 and £11.95 inside the M25.

Some workers are set to earn upwards of £13-an-hour going forward, with changes coming into effect on 1 October.