Protein Plates: Amazing new recipe book makes preparing protein rich meals easy

As someone who has supplemented a fitness regime with a diet consisting largely of chicken breasts and cashew nuts, I know firsthand how dispiriting it can be to maintain a high-protein diet. When your primary culinary choice each morning is whether to add sriracha or mustard to your scrambled eggs, you can soon lose the motivation to eat healthily.

Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be this way.

“We wanted to make sure our recipes were indulgent, decadent — food you really want to eat — while still being healthy and hitting macro- and micronutrients that are super important for your everyday wellbeing,” says Myprotein CEO Neil Mistry about Protein Plates, a new book that makes eating healthily something to relish.

Myprotein Kitchen Protein Plates is all about educating and inspiring readers to enjoy the food that’s going to make them feel good, bringing together 60 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as pre- and post-workout fuel.

“We’re concentrating on protein — because that’s what’s at our core — but ultimately, this book has been invented to inspire a change in lifestyle. And to make it simple, easy and delicious,” says Mistry.

Protein Plates brings together recipes for dishes including a peanut smoothie and a halloumi wrap with nutritional information that can be applied to any diet, working with a team of nutritionists and PTs to pinpoint ideal macronutrient and micronutrient splits, as well including information on how to time nutrients around exercise. Each recipe includes a macro breakdown for every dish, with ingredient substitution suggestions that allow you to hit different nutrition goals, plus breakdowns on the ins and outs of macronutrient timing.

Thankfully, this isn’t an exercise in banning the foods you enjoy and replacing them with ones you probably don’t, rather it explains how you can incorporate the things you like into a diet that will help you hit your health goals, whether that’s gaining muscle, slimming down or improving your athletic performance.

“My favourite recipe has got to be the peanut butter smoothie,” says Mistry. “It’s quick and easy and hits all the macros with protein, carbs, and healthy fats, helping me recover after a heavy session.”

Protein Pocket Onigiri

Makes: 6; Prep: 30 mins; Cook: 30 mins

Macros:

Protein: 9g; Fat: 7g; Carbs: 35g; Kcal: 239

Ingredients:

250g sushi rice

30ml seasoned rice vinegar

Nori sheets, cut in wide strips

Toasted black and white sesame seeds

For the filling:

For the filling: 3 free-range eggs

100g of tuna chunks

2 spring onions, trimmed, washed and finely sliced

2 tbsp Kewpie mayonnaise (or regular mayonnaise)

1 tbsp sriracha

Salt and pepper

Method:

1) Prepare the rice according to the packet instructions. Gently transfer to a flat surface and spread flat to cool off. Sprinkle the rice vinegar evenly over the rice and then leave to cool.

2) Next, boil the eggs. Fill a small saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add the eggs and simmer for 8 minutes. Drain and submerge in ice water to stop the cooking process. Peel the eggs and set aside.

3) Drain the tuna and add it to a medium-sized bowl. Add the eggs and mash together with a fork. Add the condiments, seasonings, and spring onions and stir well, leaving a bit of texture.

4) Divide the rice into 6 equal parts. Spread one part rice with slightly wet hands and flatten to 0.5cm in thickness. You can use cling film as a base as it allows you to create the shape of the onigiri more easily.

5) Place a spoonful of tuna filling in the centre and wrap the rice around it, forming a triangle. Smooth any edges by pressing down the rice triangle, using the cling film to help it keep its shape.

6) To serve, press one or two of the sides on to the sesame seeds and wrap a nori line around the bottom part of the onigiri.

7) Wrap each onigiri individually in cling film. They will keep in a fridge for up to two days.

Breakfast Tacos

Prep: 20 mins; Cook: 30 mins; Makes: 4 tacos

Macros per taco (with sauce):

Protein: 19g; Fat: 14g;

Carbs: 23g; Kcal: 294

Ingredients:

• 4 reduced fat pork sausages

• 4 mini wholemeal tortilla wraps

• 4 slices reduced fat cheddar or 60g grated cheddar

• ¼ head iceberg lettuce, shredded

• Slices of tomato, cucumber, avocado to garnish (optional)

Sauce:

• 2 tbsp ketchup

• 2 tbsp light mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp dijon mustard

• 2 tbsp sriracha

Method:

1) Squeeze the sausage meat from the skins and then spread onto each tortilla using a fork to flatten into a burger shape. Make sure the meat is spread evenly and covers the entire surface of the tortilla.

2) Heat a pan over a medium heat and start cooking the tortillas. Place meat side down first, fry for 2-3 minutes, then flip.

3) To make the sauce, stir the ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and sriracha in a bowl until well combined.

4) Place a slice of cheddar in the centre of each tortilla and allow to melt. Slide the tortillas out of the pan and garnish with fresh ingredients to your liking — shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber and avocado slices.

5) Drizzle over a spoon of the sauce and serve immediately to enjoy a delightful breakfast.