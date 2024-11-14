Square Mile and Me: Farmer J boss Jonathan Recanti on his career (and what salad he orders)

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Farmer J CEO and founder Jonathan Recanti takes us through his career from City banker to Square Mile salad tycoon

What was your first job?

A waiter at a beach restaurant.

What was your first role in the City or business world?

I was an analyst at Deutsche Bank before starting Farmer J, and I was working on the structured credit team.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in hospitality?

I started to think about entrepreneurship while I was working at the bank and always loved food from the day I was born. It hit me during the period when I was working long hours, eating three meals a day on my desk and was really frustrated with the food options. Meal time should be the best time of the day, a break for enjoying delicious food and spoiling your senses. And that is what Farmer J is there for today.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

It’s such a diverse place with so much energy and opportunities. There is also something very authentic yet modern and always evolving. I love the fact that it’s also a melting pot for people from around the world. And when you create a great food concept, the City people appreciate it.

And one thing you would change?

Definitely fewer traffic jams and more greenery!

What’s been your most memorable lunch?

I remember going on a family trip to Norway when I was 10 years old. And we went on a diving boat but I couldn’t dive so I stayed on board and did some fishing. I fished a Cod and the skipper cooked right there for me the minute it was out of the water. I was so fascinated by how fresh the fish was and good it tasted! It blew my mind.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Opening my first restaurant! I had no idea what I was doing but I gave it my everything and people showed up! It felt like I really overcame every fear that I had, buckled up and went for it, although many people warned me that the odds were massively against me. But I learned how to trust my instincts.

Another proud moment is the feeling of building an amazing team around me. We just launched our 12th restaurant and it was the smoothest opening yet. We had a long queue out the door from the minute we opened the doors, the food quality was top quality and the customer service was excellent. I really felt like we came a long way.

And who do you look up to?

My older brother and my wife.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

There are many challenges with the new Budget coming out but I am always optimistic. We have a great brand and good locations in the pipeline so I am excited about next year. We are also constantly working on menu innovation at Farmer J so I am looking forward to seeing how customers react.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Sabor – love the food there, love the vibe and the fact that you can sit on the counter and watch the kitchen. I also like Kiln.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Bar Termini, the Devonshire.

Where might we find you at the weekend?

Running around with my kids and cooking in the kitchen, and jogging. I love spending time with my kids and I love cooking for them, I just wish they ate what I cooked.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’d take my wife to Sardinia. I love the food there.

Quickfire: