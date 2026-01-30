Williams F1 adds banking giant to partner roster ahead of pivotal season

BNY will appear on Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's kit as well as the Williams FW48 car

Banking giant BNY has joined Williams F1’s suite of blue-chip sponsors as the team steps up preparations for the 2026 season.

As part of the partnership, BNY’s branding will be emblazoned on the kit of drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, and the bargeboards, chassis top and halo of the team’s FW48 car.

The New York-headquartered financial services provider follows Atlassian, Gulf, Duracell, Kraken and Wilkinson Sword in partnering with Wantage-based Williams.

“We are delighted to welcome BNY to the team for the 2026 season and beyond,” said team principal James Vowles.

“As our team builds for long-term success, we look forward to working with BNY to champion new ways of thinking and embrace the opportunities of the future, both on the circuit and across global markets.”

It comes at a key juncture in nine-time constructors’ champions Williams’ attempts to return to the form of their 1980s and 90s heyday with stars such as Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill.

The team has since struggled to compete with Mercedes, Red Bull and, more recently, McLaren but has long targeted 2026 as a potential turning point due to major changes in F1 regulations.

BNY joins financial big beasts in Formula 1

That mission suffered a setback this week when the team were forced to miss a pre-season session in Barcelona but is set to be ready for testing in Bahrain next month. The first race of the season is in Australia on 8 March.

F1 has enjoyed an influx of sponsors as its profile and popularity have grown since Liberty Media’s 2017 takeover, with financial brands such as HSBC and Visa drawn to its prestige and global footprint.

“Enduring performance belongs to organisations willing to embrace innovation with discipline and responsibility,” said BNY chief global affairs officer Jayee Koffey.

“BNY recognises that spirit in Atlassian Williams F1 Team, a team that shares our growth ambitions and values high performance.”