Fuel up: Optimising nutrition to power through a big race

Effective nutrition is not just helpful for a race, but absolutely critical for triathletes, supporting performance, recovery, and gastrointestinal health.

Preparing for a triathlon demands meticulous nutrition planning beyond race days, like the T100.

Understanding your body’s fuel needs begins in training, where you can assess responses to varying intensities and durations, refining your strategy for peak race day performance.

Ben Vriends from Maurten, a specialist in performance nutrition offers expert guidance on integrating optimal nutrition strategies throughout your training.

Simulating race-day realities

Align your training nutrition with race timings and on-course fuel stations to replicate race conditions effectively.

This approach enhances familiarity and confidence in your race day routine, optimising overall performance and reducing uncertainties.

Optimal nutrition

After training, ensure adequate fuelling to prevent depletion and promptly initiate recovery with a focus on rapid rehydration and glycogen restoration. This primes your body for efficient recovery and prepares you for subsequent sessions.

Monitor fluid loss by weighing yourself before and after workouts to fine-tune your hydration strategy, especially in hot weather. Replace fluids at a rate exceeding 150 per cent of losses post-exercise to maintain optimal performance in varying conditions.

On a buzz

Caffeine can enhance alertness and reduce perceived exertion. Begin with moderate doses to assess tolerance, aiming for an optimal intake of 3 to 6 mg per kilogram of body weight to maximise its performance-enhancing benefits.

Don’t feel like you have to follow the crowd, customise your nutrition plan according to event demands. Adjust carbohydrate intake based on event duration and intensity, ensuring your fueling strategy optimally supports your performance goals.