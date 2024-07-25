What is the T100 Triathlon World Tour?

The T100 Triathlon World Tour features 40 of the world’s best triathletes competing over eight races

The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a new series designed to elevate and further professionalise the sport by showcasing only the world’s best male and female long-distance triathletes in a format conceived specifically for broadcast. Each of the races on the global calendar takes place over 100km — a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run — which gives the tour its name.

How does the T100 Triathlon World Tour work?

The T100 Tour calendar is made up of eight races set in different geographies with distinct characteristics, including Singapore, Miami, Ibiza, Dubai, Las Vegas and of course London. Athletes win prize money and points throughout the season but also built towards a finale which offers double points and at which the world champions are crowned.

Read more London 2012 champ Brownlee relishing return to city for T100 Triathlon World Tour

Which triathletes are competing in the series?

A total of just 20 men and 20 women — many of them world champions — compete on the T100 Tour, ensuring that the spectacle only features the very best. They include Australian Ashleigh Gentle, Americans Taylor Knibb and Sam Taylor, and several Britons, among them women’s No1 Lucy Charles-Barclay, double Olympic gold medallist Alistair Brownlee, India Lee and Kat Matthews.

What is the business model of the T100 Triathlon World Tour?

An innovative business model lies behind the T100 Tour, in which contracted athletes are shareholders and have a say in how the organisation is run. Broadcast partner Warner Bros Discovery also has a stake, a move designed that the interests of all stakeholders are aligned towards a common goal.

History, conception and rebrand

The T100 Tour is the brainchild of the Professional Triathletes’ Organisation, which secured early backing for the idea from celebrated British investor Sir Michael Moritz. Run by former triathlete Sam Renouf and ex-ATP Tour tennis chief Chris Kermode, it beta-tested with a handful of races as the PTO Tour in 2022 and 2023 before a major rebrand and calendar expansion earlier this year.

T100 Triathlon World Tour Calendar 2024

8-10 March: Miami, USA, at Clash Endurance Miami

Men’s Results: 1. Magnus Ditlev (DEN); 2. Sam Long (USA); 3. Mathis Margirier (FRA)

Women’s Results: 1. India Lee (GBR); 2. Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR); 3. Holly Lawrence (GBR)

13-14 April: Singapore, Marina Bay

Men’s Results: 1. Youri Keulen (NED); 2. Sam Long (USA); 3. Pieter Heemeryck (BEL)

Women’s Results: 1. Ashleigh Gentle (AUS); 2. Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR); 3. Els Visser (NED)

8-9 June: San Francisco, USA, at Escape From Alcatraz

Men’s Results: 1. Marten van Riel (BEL); 2. Kyle Smith (NZL); 3. Rico Bogen (GER)

Women’s Results: 1. Taylor Knibb (USA); 2. Kat Matthews (GBR); 3. Laura Philipp (GER)

27-28 July: London, UK

The T100 Tour makes its debut on British soil this weekend with a race around the Docklands area of east London, featuring a swim in Royal Victoria Dock and an official watch party outside the ExCeL Centre.

28-29 September: Ibiza, Spain

The world’s best triathletes are set to return to the White Island in late September just as the summer parties draw to a close.

19-20 October: Las Vegas, USA

The pros will descend on the entertainment capital of the world for a high-stakes battle in the desert heat. The race is centred on Lake Las Vegas, a 320-acre reservoir to the east of the Nevada city.

16-17 November: Dubai, UAE

The penultimate race of the T100 Tour season takes place in the glamorous heart of the Middle East. With average temperatures in excess of 30C, the heat will be on for the championship hopefuls.

29-30 November: Grand Final

The men’s and women’s T100 World Champions will be crowned at a climactic eighth and final race of the season offering double points. The location remains top secret but will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mass participation

It is not just about the elites athletes, however. Each T100 Tour weekend also features a number of mass-participation races in which weekend warriors can take part on the same course as the pros over distances ranging from the full 100km to Olympic (52km), Sprint (26km) and Super Sprint (13km), as well as team relays.

Such is the popularity of the races that all places in London sold out well in advance but to register your interest for 2025 visit t100triathlon.com/london/participate.

How to watch the T100 races?

Every T100 Tour race is open to the public to watch for free — simply turn up on the day, find a good vantage point and enjoy the action, as well as a range of food and drink. Those unable to make it along can also follow the live racing, highlights and feature content via PTO+, the series’ ad-free direct-to-consumer video platform, and on Warner Bros Discover’s network of channels, including TNT Sports in the UK.