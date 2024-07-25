No ticket required: How to watch the London T100 Triathlon

The London T100 triathlon featuring Brits Alistair Brownlee and Lucy Charles-Barclay takes place this weekend

The first London T100 Triathlon weekend is entirely free for spectators coming down, and includes a dedicated T100 Watch Party venue at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre for the very first time.

The T100 Watch Party will enable fans to see the world’s best triathletes at least 16 times in the flesh during the entertaining 100km race format, including the start of the swim, the two transitions – from swim to bike and then bike to run – and then the exciting race finish.

It will also feature a giant screen, complete with live commentary from the global broadcast feed, keeping everyone up to date with every moment and every overtake as the best endurance athletes on the planet hurtle around the twists and turns of the city-centre course.

This spectator-friendly area will be situated in the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre, overlooking where the race starts, with the swim in the Royal Victoria Dock, transition zones, then the bike leg, finishing with a multi-lap run course around the Docklands.

In addition to the viewing party, there is an opportunity to join the T100 Cheer Zones, which are located at the edge of Connaught Bridge, just outside of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel.

Due to a large number of road closures, spectators are advised and encouraged to access the ExCeL Centre via DLR, Elizabeth Line or Cable Car. The closest stations to the venue are Custom House and Prince Regent.

To ensure you don’t miss a beat, here’s a list of the key timings for both Saturday and Sunday’s pro race schedules:

Saturday 27 July

2pm: Pro women’s race starts with the swim in Royal Victoria Dock

2:25pm: Pro women exit swim and head for Transition 1 to get onto bikes

4:15pm: Pro women leaders approach Transition 2 to head out on the run

5:20pm: Pro women leaders approach the finish

6pm: Pro women’s medal ceremony

Sunday 28 July

2pm: Pro men’s race starts with the swim in Royal Victoria Dock

2:20pm: Pro men exit swim and head for Transition 1 to get onto bikes

4pm: Pro men leaders approach Transition 2 to head out on the run

5pm: Pro men leaders approach the finish

5:45pm: Pro men’s medal ceremony

Amateur races

Some famous names are taking part in Sunday’s amateur races, with singer Tom Grennan and McFly’s Harry Judd taking on the Olympic distance.

6:30am: T100

7:30am: Olympic

9:30am: Olympic Relay

10:50am: Sprint

11:30am: Sprint Relay

12pm: Super Sprint

How to Watch on TV

The broadcast for the women’s pro race begins at 1:45pm on Saturday 27 July, with the race starting at 2pm. On Sunday 28 July the men’s pro broadcast is set to start at 1:45 with the race similarly commencing at 2pm.

You can watch live in the UK on TNT Sports as well as on Discovery+ across Europe and the rest of the world. You can also watch live from anywhere in the world on PTO+ and, for the first time in triathlon, athletes including Lucy Charles-Barclay and Sam Long will be streaming the race live on their YouTube channels, to a combined potential audience of around 260k.