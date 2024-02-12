Modern salad bar Urban Greens thrives in Kensington expansion

Urban Greens has collaborated with chef and Mob Kitchen alumnus Finn Tonry to expand its menu for its newly opened fourth site on High Street Kensington.

Following the success of sites in St James’s Park, Canary Wharf and St Paul’s, the modern salad bar Urban Greens is thriving in a fourth location, having added on-the-go breakfasts and hot salads to its delicious, considered menu offering.

First established in 2019 by long-time friends Rushil Ramjee, Houman Ashrafzadeh and Yannis Drivas, the new flagship, sits within Wrights Arcade on Kensington High Street.

With the space teeming with luscious foliage and contemporary fixtures, diners are able to sit in, get comfortable and enjoy their food, stop by to take away, order for collection, or order for delivery via Deliveroo.

A more concise menu of existing Urban Greens favourites will be customisable, allowing customers to choose from a selection of proteins such as chicken, avocado and tempeh.

Staying true to the founding principles of Urban Greens, hot and cold salads will continue to be freshly made to order and served in either compostable or 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Finn says: “Our goal with the new menu is to build on the great success of the brand, offering more customisation options, hot protein options and a new breakfast offering without interfering with what our customers love about Urban Greens.

“As such, the new menu contains many of the classics that our customers love and have made Urban Greens a success, but condensed in a way that allows the customer more choice with regards to what protein they have with their salad. This has allowed us to add more variety to the menu in the form of new salads and offer more salads that can be made vegetarian.

“When creating the new recipes and flavour profiles, my goal has been to continue the ethos of bold and exciting flavours from around the world and incorporate them into delicious new salads and dressings. In short, the menu keeps all of what we already love, with the addition of more flexibility, exciting new hot salad options, and both hot and cold breakfast items.”

Rushil comments: “We are excited to expand our menu at Urban Greens; catering for the breakfast market will open up a whole new audience for our brand.”