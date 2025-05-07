Crystal Palace co-owner Textor’s firm hit with strike-off notice

Leading Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings company has been slapped with a strike-off notice, in an apparent blow to his hopes of an IPO.

A First Gazette “notice for compulsory strike-off” was added to the filing history of Eagle Football Holdings Limited this month and dated 13 May 2025.

Textor, who owns just shy of 50 per cent of the Selhurst Park-based club, is one of nine currently active names associated with Eagle Football, and is one of eight directors alongside the likes of Michele Kang, owner of London City Lionesses.

The American has been gearing up for an IPO in Eagle Football as part of a $1.1bn debt and equity recapitalisation. He announced in November that he had raised an initial $40m.

UK Liquidators says a notice for compulsory strike-off “advertises the fact that an application has been made to forcibly close down a company”.

“Compulsory strike off is most commonly initiated by Companies House, often due to a company’s failure to comply with its accounting and filing obligations. When a compulsory strike off application is received, a public notice is placed in the Gazette. This is known as the first Gazette notice for Compulsory strike off.”

Overdue accounts

Eagle Football Holdings Limited’s accounts are overdue, and nearly a year late. Its most recent filing, for the year made up to 30 June 2023, was due by 30 June 2024 but is still yet to be filed.

Its confirmation statement for 26 September 2024 was due on 10 October last year, but again has not appeared on Companies House.

But the company’s latest filing came in December last year, a change in secretary’s details, after its accounts and confirmation statement due dates.

Textor, through Eagle Football Group, also owns Brazilian club Botafogo, Belgian side RWD Molenbeek and Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais.

He was also once the prospective owner of Everton before the Friedkin Group purchased the Merseyside club – he would have sold his 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace in order to purchase the Toffees, who will soon move into their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

A strike-off notice will be removed when documents are filed.