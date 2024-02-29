Crystal Palace owner John Textor wants football to create ‘World Super League’

US CEO and owner of Olympique Lyonnais (OL) John Textor reacts at the end of a press conference at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu on May 9, 2023, the day after he decided to end the contract of OL’s historic CEO Jean-Michel Aulas. Jean-Michel Aulas’ departure was planned but it has been hastened. He has handed over the controls of Olympique Lyonnais to American businessman John Textor, a thunderous move in Lyon that marks the end of a historic era. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace owner John Textor says he is in favour of a World Super League rather than an exclusively European competition.

The American is the largest shareholder in Palace and also owns clubs in Brazil, France, Belgium and the United States.

“I don’t want to support a particular brand of super league,” Textor told the FT Business of Football Summit in London today.

“I believe the world wants to play football. Botofogo want to come to Europe and play the best.

“I started the world snowboarding championship when skiing said I wasn’t allowed to. Evolution is going to happen; if you don’t evolve you’ll be extinct.

“I want the world to play. I want the New England Revolution to have a chance to beat Chelsea. I want Palmeiras to come over.

“Someone said a rising tide floats all boats – let’s see that. I’m in favour of a world league, something super, but I’m in favour of domestic leagues.”

Textor’s Eagle Football empire includes Palace, Lyon, Botafogo, Molenbeek and FC Florida.

Despite being aborted after launch in 2021, a European Super League remains a live discussion among some clubs after a legal victory last year.

Textor also took aim at financial fair play rules both in England and Europe designed to limit how much money clubs are allowed to lose.

“Sustainability is a fraudulent issue,” he added. Discussing capping spending for owners who can afford to cover the losses, he said: “Is that sustainability or anti-competitive behaviour?”

He said: “I think it’d be great if Sheffield United has the chance to win the championship again. Don’t tell me about Leicester City. It’s broken.”