Crypto markets suffer, but deep red slide has levelled out over interest rate fears

Leading cryptocurrencies continue to struggle this morning, with the price of Bitcoin still sitting at around $19k after dropping below the psychologically-important $20k level last week. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is changing hands for $19,349 this morning – an increase of 4.47 per cent since this time yesterday, but down 14 per cent since this time last week.

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was also about five per cent higher at $1,357, arresting a slide that started after last week’s successful Ethereum Merge. The price of Etherereum has fallen approximately 17 per cent since the Merge and more than 20 per cent since this time last week, suggesting that it was already ‘priced in’ by investors.

The economic agenda continues to be dominated by interest rates, with investors this week watching Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting carefully for a decision on the next potential rise.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $937 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 19 2022, at a price of $19,544.13. The daily high yesterday was $19,639.48 and the daily low was $18,390.32.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $371.09 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.107 trillion and Tesla is $961.51 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$35.841 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 48.43%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 23, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.13. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 42.53. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Crypto anarchy is a pivotal tool to reduce government power, and enable freedom and privacy.” Adam Back, British cryptographer, cypherpunk and CEO of Blockstream

What they said yesterday

Welcome to the club…

New record! 900,000 addresses now hodl over 1 #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Xw0GpMfyYs — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) September 19, 2022

In BTC we trust…

Despite a 60% decline in price over the same time period, 65% of Bitcoin's supply has not moved in at least a year pic.twitter.com/DcCFXHTvvw — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) September 20, 2022

Energy of the future…

Every day more #bitcoin mines are deployed to the oilfield.



Bitcoin is an energy technology pic.twitter.com/aSAy6PrdtU — 🏔Adam O🏔 (@denverbitcoin) September 19, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST