Ethereum’s Merge ‘non-event’ was a genuinely brilliant achievement

The Week in Review…

with Jason Deane

The big news this week is that the long-promised merge of Ethereum has finally happened, simultaneously drawing a collective sigh of relief from hordes of developers and bringing an end to the era of Twitter memes ridiculing Vitalik Buterin for the time it has taken to achieve.

I have to hand it to them; from a technical point of view this is, genuinely, quite the achievement and the fact that it was a total non-event is really the story. Ethereum simply moved to a proof-of-stake (POS) system from a proof-of-work (POW) system without incident. Bravo.

As usual, the coverage was very much focussed on the apparent energy savings as highlighted in this rather myopic piece from the BBC, but the story is actually far more nuanced than that.

Times have changed. The Merge was conceived several years ago when the taboo surrounding the power consumption of POW was gaining pace, but the validity of this argument is now in question. It is now entirely possible that the Bitcoin network will end up being carbon negative at some point in the not-too-distant future. Ethereum will now never have that opportunity and may ultimately find itself back on the wrong side of the environmental debate. Oh, the irony.

But POS also carries other inherent problems, not least the idea that the network is penalty based rather than reward based, has subjective rules, rewards the wealthiest users (just like our fiat system) and may actually encourage centralisation. There’s also the issue of triggering certain securities laws.

And has power consumption decreased? Well, not as much as you’d think. Equipment is already deployed, so miners simply switched to Ethereum Classic – another POW cryptocurrency born out of a contentious fork a few years ago, as can be seen from this chart.

Strategically speaking, I think this whole move is not a good one for Ethereum. It may be an unpopular view, but time will tell. So far the markets appear entirely indifferent on the subject.

Meanwhile, in Norway, “Dr” Craig Wright, continues his one-man campaign to become the most disliked person in cryptocurrency – if not the world – by insisting he really is Satoshi without actually providing any proof and then suing anyone who says he isn’t. By now, of course, that’s most of the community, so he’s always in court in one jurisdiction or another.

Currently he is in yet another defamation case against the ever-popular Hodlonaut which is being covered here. As usual, the “doctor” has already been caught in a number of lies, a couple of my favourites being this one and this one.

As amusing as it is, it’s a constant distraction to those who are building the next global monetary system and the damage Wright has done will take years to sort out especially when he makes these sorts of ridiculous claims. (Spoiler: No, Bitcoin cannot be seized, frozen or accessed under a court order).

Meanwhile inflation actually dropped this week in both the US and the UK to 8.3% and 9.9% respectively, sparking the usual rout in risk-on assets. As ever, as soon as this happens, someone gets in touch and asks if I still think Bitcoin is a good hedge against inflation. To be clear, there is simply no better hedge against monetary inflation.

Or were you thinking of price inflation? They’re not the same.

Have a great weekend and remember: #weareallhodlonaut

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $957 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, September 15 2022, at a price of $19,701.21. The daily high yesterday was $20,318.17 and the daily low was $19,636.73.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $377.18 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $10.979 trillion and Tesla is $944.96 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$31.009 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 50.99%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.88. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.45. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In a global bear market, there is no place to hide, but there is one place to stand. Bitcoin” Executive chairman and a co-founder of MicroStrategy

What they said yesterday

So far, so good…

Decentralisation is key…

One day people will realize the entire value of all of this was in the decentralization. Actual decentralization, not just declared, feigned, or pretend. There is no value if it can be confiscated, censored, or debased. The whole point was #Bitcoin all along. — TC (@Meditation_Man) September 15, 2022

Daily reminder…

If you think the internet changed the world, wait until you see what #Bitcoin does. — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) September 15, 2022

