Club Wembley chief on why fans still want personalised experiences

Club Wembley have witnessed all of the biggest sporting events of the year, including the Euro win by the Lionesses. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After a sensational tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins on Saturday night, sold out Coldplay and Ed Sheeran concerts throughout July and August, not to mention the iconic Lionesses win, all at Wembley Stadium, demand for hospitality shows no signs of slowing down.

We know this generation prioritises experiences over luxury goods, and that is even more true in the last year as fans returned to sporting events their flocks post pandemic.

At Wembley, for example, fans know they’re guaranteed the best seats in the house for some of the biggest sporting events, including the Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final and Final, England international matches, and the Carabao Cup Final.

Offering the best seats is no longer enough.

It’s essential we evolve and deliver an incredible experience to reflect the diversity of our membership.

From our youngest fans attending a Harry Styles concert for the first time through to football fans who follow England games globally, we want to ensure that every fan experience in Club Wembley is the best it can possibly be and leave members with something memorable that they will be talking about for weeks if not years to come.

Providers must develop with the changing needs of our membership, such as the corporate matchday offering in Bobby Moore, where guests are immersed in an all-inclusive entertainment package that takes them right to the soul of English Football with four course gourmet meals and bespoke menus.

Versatility of Wembley

Then at concerts, Bobby Moore is transformed with a more informal offering of food vendors (offering everything from curry through to hot dogs), pre-event entertainment and post event parties including DJ’s and special guests – it’s about being versatile.

We’ve launched a series of more casual match day experiences to suit fans looking for a less corporate experience or joining us in smaller groups.

These include our two gastro pubs The Three Lions and Lioness.

And recently launched Number Nine, which offers a ‘club within a club’ feel. From gastro burgers to fresh oysters and champagne, there really is something for everyone.

One-of-a-kind experiences sets hospitality apart from standard tickets, capturing the imagination of fans to make memberships a worthwhile, near essential investment.

Events that have been especially popular for us include playing on the iconic Wembley pitch, dinners in the Home changing room and watching England teams in training at St George’s Park.

It’s important to offer different levels of hospitality to suit different needs. Whether hosting corporate partners and networking, or just wanting something a little bit special for a concert or global boxing match, we have ensured that there is now a membership to reflect individual needs at Wembley.

Paul Scannell is the Head of Club Wembley & Hospitality, overseeing the exclusive membership at Wembley Stadium.