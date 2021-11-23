City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

Validus

Validus Risk Management (Validus) has appointed an asset management veteran to its London-based chief operational officer position, while it also appoints a new principal in New York.

Jarv Ashford joins the financial risk advisory firm from WisdomTree Europe, where he held the same position.

The incoming COO brings a wealth of experience from across his two-decade-long career, which he spent with ING Barings and Close Brothers Group.

Meanwhile, Scott Simonton joins the firm’s New York office, after holding trading roles at Barclays and BlackHawk Capital.

“Our new appointments will be important in helping us to realise our ambitions as we look to the next chapter in Validus’ evolution, with Jarv helping us to implement our global strategy and Scott helping us to expand further in the US,” CEO Kevin Lester said.

RAW Charging

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company RAW Charging has posted a former Aston Martin chairman to its board.

David Richards joins RAW as a non-executive director, which is based in London and Yorkshire, after beginning his career as a professional rally codriver. Richards is also the chairman of Motorsport UK.

“I’m delighted to be joining RAW Charging as my interests continue to shift towards carbon neutrality,” Richards said.

“RAW is helping to roll-out long-term, renewable energy, infrastructure assets which will be critical in the electric vehicle revolution and subsequent reduction of carbon emissions.”

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Newton Investment Management, part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, has hired a new global head of sustainable investment who joins in February.

Therese Niklasson, who is also set to join the firm’s executive committee, will be oversee the responsible research agenda and ensure environment, social and governance (ESG) matters are embedded into the investment process.

Managing a team of nearly 20 specialists, and reporting directly to CEO Euan Munro, Niklasson moves from Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management.

“Therese’s extensive experience and proven track record in building global ESG capabilities and influencing and transforming investment teams’ approach to sustainability issues, will be instrumental in driving Newton’s vision and continued development of our sustainable investment franchise,” CEO Euan Munro said.