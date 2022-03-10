City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Field

Renewable energy storage company Field has announced a flurry of senior hires.

Elspeth Vincent, who joins the London-based firm as general counsel, brings over a decade of legal experience to the role.

While Ben Saward joins as supply chain vice president after working with both BT and Total, and Tom Elvey from insurance unicorn Marshmallow steps into the role of lead data engineer.

“Our team is already proving that we can move extremely fast, and these new hires will help us continue to accelerate our progress,” CEO Amit Gudka said.

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has bolstered its London office with three hires, as the firm looks to double down on growth in 2022.

Kevin Adams joins the firm as an investment manager from WH Ireland where he worked for over 23 years.

While Paul Keogh from Royal London Asset Management and Mark Henderson from VitalityInvest step onto the business development team.

“I am really pleased to be welcoming Kevin, Paul and Mark to Quilter Cheviot and look forward to them all contributing to the growth of the business,” chief executive Andrew McGlone said.

EXA Infrastructure

Digital infrastructure platform EXA Infrastructure, which was formed last September, has appointed a telecoms veteran as its new senior vice president of product and technology.

Andrew Haynes, previously chief operating officer at Telia Carrier and Areliion, first kicked off his career at JP Morgan.

Reporting to CEO Martijn Blanken, Haynes will be responsible for the development of the company’s product and network strategy in its London HQ.

“Andrew’s product and technology leadership will come to the fore in growing our capabilities, and will make him a core member of our leadership team,” said Blanken.