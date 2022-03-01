Shell announces new CFO following London HQ move

Shell has appointed Sinead Gorman as its new chief financial officer (CFO) from April.

Gorman will also become a member of both Shell’s executive committee and its board of directors.

Currently, she executive vice president of finance in Shell’s global upstream business and has worked at the fossil fuel giant for over 20 years.

Gorman started her career as a civil engineer before embarking on a finance career when she joined Shell in 1999.

Since then, she has held several increasingly senior finance roles across Shell’s major businesses worldwide.

Shell’s chair, Sir Andrew Mackenzie said: “I am delighted to welcome Sinead to the leadership of our company She combines broad finance, trading, new business development and capital projects experience with a deep knowledge of Shell, and a strong commercial and external focus. I look forward to working with her in the execution of our strategy to accelerate Shell’s transition to a net-zero emissions energy business purposefully and profitably.”

Serving CFO Jessica Uhl will step down from her role by the end of March, and will assist the board with the transition until July 2022

She is stepping down due to family circumstances, following Shell’s long-term relocation to the UK.

This follows 17 years with the company – including five in her current position.

Uhl played a significant role in multiple strategic changes at Shell including the simplification of the company’s share structure and the shifting of its corporate headquarters from The Netherlands to the UK.