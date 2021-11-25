City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Deloitte

Deloitte’s Financial Advisory practice has hired a new partner in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Corporate Finance M&A Group, to help offer advisory services to banking clients.

Joining from investment bank Alantra after beginning his career at Lloyds Banking Group, Arun Sharma brings a decade worth of experience from across complex credit deals.

Sharma’s appointment comes as Luboslav Karkalik joins the FIG Corporate Finance M&A group as a director and Param Singh joins as an assistant director.

“I am pleased to welcome our new joiners as we reinforce our position as a leading advisor in the portfolio advisory market,” portfolio lead advisory services practice co-lead, Alok Gahrotra said.

IMServ

Energy data management firm IMServ has appointed former British Gas CEO Ian Peters as chairman to drive its growth plans.

While remaining chair of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Peters holds several advisory roles with start-up firms.

Before joining the gas giant, the incoming chairman was previously managing director of NatWest Small Business Services.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ian as a Chairman at IMServ. Ian knows the energy sector like the back of his hand and his proven successful track record will be a great asset to the company,” managing director Steve Brown said.

British Arab Commercial Bank

The British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB) has poached its new chief financial officer (CFO) from Scotiabank.

Stepping into the London-based role pending regulatory approval, Louise Fitzgerald will bring a wealth of experience from across her former positions at Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

“As global trade flows pick up, it’s an exciting time to be joining a specialist bank with such a focus on trade finance, treasury services and real estate,” Fitzgerald said.

Reporting directly to CEO Eddie Norton, Fitzgerald will manage the bank’s fiscal resources as it pursues sustainable growth.

Norton added: “Louise’s broad expertise is a welcome and invaluable addition to our senior leadership team. As part of our Executive Committee, her insight and guidance will help drive the strategy and support our growth goals for both the bank and our customers.”