City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Johnston Carmichael

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has bolstered its London leadership team with a new internal audit and controls assurance partner.

Si Mathavan, who joins from EY where he was director of the assurance team, brings 17 years’ worth of experience to the new position.

Having previously held a senior position with BDO, Mathayan has extensive experience of working with wealth and asset managers, banks, transfer agents and consumer credit firms.

“Internal audit has been growing in profile and there is increasing demand for this crucial discipline,” partner and head of audit, Graham Marjoribanks said. “Attracting an internal audit professional of Si’s calibre and experience is a fantastic boost for the firm.”

Kleinwort Hambros

Kleinwort Hambros, the private bank owned by Société Générale, has hired a banking veteran to head its key client (KCS) segment.

Neil Lewis joins the London-headquartered firm with over 35 years’ experience of onshore and offshore private banking, from the likes of Coutts and Barclays.

Lewis, who previously led the Barclays Private Bank key client coverage team across the South of England, was shortlisted for the “Private Banker of the Year Award” in the 2022 Magic Circle Awards.

“We are excited to onboard his considerable knowledge and experience and to continue delivering excellent client outcomes, while expanding recruitment for our regional teams across the UK,” said commercial director Derek Hammond.

Live Group

Events and communications agency Live Group has appointed its first chief strategy officer.

Stephen Pickett will first focus on client needs to strengthen the London-based firm’s position and deliver the firm’s long-term business plan.

Joining from CleanRiver Recycling Solutions where he was vice president, Pickett brings over two decades of experience in developing strategies to fuel sales global growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to the Live Group team,” CEO Toby Lewis said. “His appointment follows an exciting period of growth for Live Group over the past couple of years and reflects our ambition to drive progress and innovation in the industry.”