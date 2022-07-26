City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Irwin Mitchell

Legal services firm Irwin Mitchell has bolstered its London office with a new intellectual property (IP) partner.

Joining from White & Case, Marcus Collins has previously focused on international brand protection, trademark prosecution and IP litigation.

Collins, who also lectures on trademark law at Queen Mary College, also worked in-house at SmithKline Beecham’s corporate intellectual property department.

Georgie Collins, Head of IP and US Desk at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Marcus’ appointment is a strategic and key hire for our IP team and London office both in terms of his experience and the growing demand for international IP advice across our client base,” head of IP, Georgie Collins, said.

“He has an excellent track record working both in-house and in private practice and I’ve no doubt he’ll be a huge asset as we continue to invest in our clients and grow the business.”

Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio has appointed a people and culture director and general counsel, who will join the newly created roles this summer.

Ex-LVMH Group Christiane Freund, who joins at the beginning of September, will be responsible for the people and culture strategy across Europe.

While incoming general counsel Adrian Goss, who joins at the start of August, will lead the audio legal team across Europe, as well as offer services to the publishing business.

“Christiane and Adrian bring a wealth of experience and excellence to the audio business, combined with the passion that will support the transformation of our business to be a global audio pioneer,” president of audio Richard Dawkins said.

Monex Europe

Corporate FX and hedging provider Monex Europe has built out its board-level leadership team with a trio of hires, subject to regulatory approval.

David Whitcroft, who joins as group director of risk and treasury, brings nearly three decades of experience to the firm, having held top positions with Doha Bank, National Australia Bank, Barclays Bank and CIBC.

John Gallagher, newly appointed group chief technology officer and executive director, is Barclays’ former chief information officer and IT director, bringing over 25 years’ experience managing large tech teams.

While Jacques de Villiers, as director of digital strategy, has over 15 years of international experience within the foreign exchange industry, having most recently served as business development director at Global Reach Group.

“We extend a warm welcome to David, John, and Jacques, who each have a wealth of experience and industry accomplishments under their belts,” said CEO Nick Edgeley.