City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Actis

Sustainable infrastructure investor Actis has poached its new head of central and eastern Europe from Allianz Capital Partners (ACP).

Jaroslava Korpanec, who was a founding partner at ACP, also joins the firm as a partner, leading Actis’ energy infrastructure investment in the region.

Stepping into the role in September, Korpanec brings over 17 years of experience within the infrastructure and energy sectors, as well as a deep insight into central and eastern Europe.

“Jaroslava’s appointment to lead our investment in the central and eastern Europe region strongly aligns with our strategy to build sustainability leaders and support the energy transition, and we expect to see this accelerate further,” partner and head of energy infrastructure, Lucy Heintz, said.

RSA

Insurance group RSA has bolstered team for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a pricing director.

Jonathan Smith brings more than two decades worth of experience to the role, having launched his career at Aviva.

Smith has also held positions at Direct Line Group and most recently The Floow, where he was pricing and underwriting director.

“Alongside focussing and investing in broker experience, Jonathan’s expertise will really enhance the existing capabilities that we have in pricing as we seek to ramp up growth and outperformance yet further across the business,” Flynn explained.

Mercer & Hole

Accountants Mercer & Hole has built out its business advisory team with a fresh partner from Azets.

Anil Kapoor, who joined the firm in London last week, brings expertise in advising FCA-regulated businesses on technical accounting and audit, compliance and corporate governance.

Paul Maberly, managing partner at the firm, said: “We are delighted by Anil’s decision to join the firm and looking forward to the contributions he will bring to our growing team.”