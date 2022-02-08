Azets tables plans to recruit 1,000 new apprentices in 2022

Accountancy firm and SME business advisor Azets has tabled plans to recruit 350 new graduates and host 1,000 apprenticeships this year.

Recent graduates, similar to the cohorts of 2008 and 2009, have battled against turbulent job prospects amid the pandemic.

The latest recruitment drive forms part of a wider pledge to create 650 new jobs this year, as the first looks to double its revenue over the next five years.

“Taking the apprenticeship route was the only option for me,” said Gracie Kemp, assistant in Azets accounts and business advisory services division.

“It gave me an advantage over my peers who went to university. You’re able to learn on the job and this contributes to 90 per cent of your knowledge and therefore starting as early as possible allows you to grow and develop quicker than those that would start from a graduate level.”

Azets currently has 612 apprenticeships across England, with 174 students having joined since August last year.

The fresh targets come as the accountancy firm looks to bolster its offering for small and medium-sized businesses.

Group head of talent development, David Whitson-Black added: “Our commitment to early careers and creating apprenticeship opportunities for anyone looking to join Azets is stronger than it has ever been.”

And the uptake has not only been young people, but a range of ages, Whitson-Black continued.

“Investing in our people and their careers is a key strategy for Azets and will continue to be, benefiting our students as well as positioning the company well for the future, as we continue with our ambitious plans to grow the business and deliver a service of outstanding professional quality, that is both personalised and localised.”