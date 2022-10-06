City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

BGF

BGF has bolstered its investment team in London with a new lead to oversee the healthcare sector.

Sonia Powar, a former partner at capital and venture debt firm BOOST&Co, first launched her career at PwC where she qualified as a chartered accountant.

The incoming lead, who will be split between London and Cambridge, will head healthcare investments in businesses in London and the South East.

“Her experience as an investor in high-growth companies will prove invaluable as we continue to expand the capacity of the London and South East team,” Nicol Fraser, who leads BGF in both regions, said.

Crowe

Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe has added a trio of partner hires to its corporate finance and private client teams.

Dan Nixon and Andy Coghlan join the corporate finance team from Azets with a combined 40 years of advisory experience. Both join from Azets.

While Jennifer McNally steps into the national private clients team with from fellow advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, bringing some 18 years of experience to the firm.

“Dan, Andy and Jennifer are all excellent additions to their respective teams and reflect Crowe’s dedication to recruiting top talent,” chief executive Nigel Bostock said.

Validus Risk Management

Financial risk advisory and technology firm Validus has poached its new head of UK client engagement from NatWest.

Alain Smith, who brings nearly two decades of experience from across risk management and FX derivatives, will be responsible for leading the firm’s client relationship management and business origination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Smith was most recently global head of private funds FX Sales for NatWest Markets, where he grew the firm’s dedicated currencies sales offering across private equity, credit, secondaries, real estate, and infrastructure funds.

“The timing of Alain’s arrival couldn’t be better as we are seeing increased demand for independent advice and practical risk management solutions,” chief operating officer Haakon Blakstad said. “Having Alain onboard is great for strengthening our momentum in the market.”