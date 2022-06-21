City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Ontier

Law firm Ontier has built out its London office with a new partner in its commercial litigation team.

Amy Harvey, who will focus on asset recovery in cross-border disputes, will be Ontier’s third female partner hire in London in just two months.

Joining from Peters & Peters after more than a decade, Harvey most recently held the position of counsel, having acted for the Republic of Mozambique in $2bn commercial court proceedings against Credit Suisse.

“With her track record of running complex, multi-jurisdictional litigation matters, she will be a tremendous asset to the team,” managing partner Derek Stinson said.

“Her appointment reflects our continued commitment to delivering on our ambitious growth plans in response to client demand, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital-currency space. More partner hires are on the horizon as we continue to expand our international reach.”

Cardano

Pensions advisory and investment management specialist Cardano has appointed a new group chief financial and risk officer.

Laura Gilbert is set to help develop the firm’s strategy and engage with key stakeholders out of the firm’s London office.

The incoming chief brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, from across analytics provider Lowell Group, asset manager Alliance Bernstein and Big Four firm PwC.

“She brings extensive financial experience and knowledge, which will be highly valued as we continue to develop our organisation to support our existing and future clients,” group CEO Michael de Lathauwer said.

CBRE

CBRE has bolstered its investment management business with a new lead from Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Capital Markets.

Previously based in Dallas, Texas, Steven Storrs has stepped into CBRE’s indirect private real estate strategies team in London as head of portfolio management.

The incoming lead, prior to RBC, worked with Goldman Sachs in London under the same role for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as vice president of acquisitions and asset management for real estate in the US.