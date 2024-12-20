Chung and Superstar to shoot to the top

Angus Chung takes the ride aboard the Tony Cruz-trained Young Superstar at Sha Tin

YOUNG three-pound claiming rider Angus Chung would have left the midweek racing at Sha Tin on a high, after a pillar-to-post victory riding Young Brilliant, and he looks sure to adopt similar tactics for the same ownership, when climbing aboard YOUNG SUPERSTAR in the Pok Oi Cup (8.10am) over six furlongs.

It hasn’t been easy for the young apprentice this season, with just seven winners to his name, but that victory on Wednesday would have done his confidence a power of good, and he has a willing partner who has everything going for him in this contest.

The Tony Cruz-trained galloper displayed plenty of courage when attempting to defy a penalty at Sha Tin a fortnight ago, following a course and distance win last month.

Having had to work too hard to get in front from his outside draw, the four-year-old still led his rivals a merry dance until the final furlong, before giving way to the progressive Divano in the closing stages.

That form reads well, and importantly he now draws an inside gate in two, which will allow him an easy journey from the off.

If Chung gets his fractions right from the front, he will be hard to pass down the home straight.

Dangers are aplenty with the likes ultra consistent Lady’s Choice, Lucky Eight and the as yet disappointing Magnificent Nine, in the line-up, while newcomer Aurora Patch has been catching the eye in trials and is capable of a bold show.

Tony Cruz, however, is confident he has his galloper in peak condition, and will be disappointed if he cannot give members of The HKJC Racing Club more cause for celebration.

POINTERS

Young Superstar 8.10am Sha Tin