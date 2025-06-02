Chelsea named top talent producers in Premier League

Reece James was one of 20 Chelsea graduates to play in the Premier League last season

Chelsea may have spent more than £1bn on transfers since the Todd Boehly-Clearlake takeover but the club’s talent factory leads the way in producing Premier League players.

The famed Cobham academy was responsible for more players and more minutes played than any other in the top division last season, underlining the value of developing homegrown stars.

Some of those graduates flourished in the Chelsea first team, such as club captain Reece James and fellow defenders Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Others continued to thrive elsewhere in England, with Newcastle pair Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, Nottingham Forest duo Ola Aina and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke and Aston Villa full-back Ian Maatsen all playing more than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League.

In total, 20 Chelsea graduates amassed 28,524 minutes, research by the PA news agency found – and that does not include those excelling overseas such as Billy Gilmour, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori in Italy and Conor Gallagher and Andreas Christensen in Spain.

Manchester City ranked second for Premier League players produced (18) and minutes played (23,462), highlighting the success of their youth recruitment and development over the last decade. City’s graduates included first team stars Phil Foden and Rico Lewis as well as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rodgers and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

United slipped from first place to third after selling club-trained Scott McTominay to Napoli and sending Marcus Rashford on loan to Aston Villa, while Arsenal were fourth and saw the number of minutes played by their graduates almost double thanks to the blossoming of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Perhaps surprisingly, champions Liverpool were only seventh – behind Ajax and Barcelona – for producing Premier League players but did top another ranking: the proportion of minutes played by their own homegrown players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has since departed for Real Madrid, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher all played more than 1,000 top-flight minutes, while fellow Melwood graduates Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah also continued to contribute for the senior team.

Read more Premier League prize money: Millions on line this weekend

Manchester United ranked second by this metric, with Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo chief among their homegrown players, ahead of Chelsea, City and Arsenal.

Chelsea reaping rewards of over-investing

Chelsea’s prolific output is a win-win, as it either provides players ready to contribute to the first team or a supply of highly marketable talent that can be used to raise funds for signings.

“I think it shows you how sustainable the model of investing in the academy system is,” says Kitman Labs CEO Stephen Smith, whose company provides a centralised hub for performance and medical data for the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).

“It’s not just generating players for their first team, it’s also generating sales and revenue. Developing revenue through their academy network that is supporting the first team is a dream for any club.

“Chelsea have done a phenomenal job of over-investing in their academy system because they could see the long-term benefits and they’re continuing to churn out incredibly high-quality players.

“All of the players you develop, they’re not all going to be able to stay with you. If that means you can develop somebody world-class, sell and bring in other world-class talent that supports your style of football, that’s great.”

Top non-Premier League talent producers

Ahead of Liverpool for minutes played by graduates in the Premier League last season were two overseas clubs renowned for producing players: Ajax and Barcelona.

Also in the top 10 from outside of the Premier League were Leeds United, who have since secured a return to the top division, Anderlecht and Hull, while in the top 20 were Benfica, Sheffield United, Genk, West Bromwich Albion and Rennes.