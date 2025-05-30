Real Madrid pay £10m for Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘free transfer’

Real Madrid have given Liverpool £10m to get Trent Alexander-Arnold before the start of the Club World Cup.

The England international will join the LaLiga club on 1 June on a six-year deal, when a miniature transfer window opens ahead of an expanded Club World Cup in the United States.

It means that, despite leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, the early flight to Real Madrid will cost the Bernabeu team £10m.

“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1,” the Reds – who won the Premier League this season – said in a statement.

“He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his teammates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.”

Real Madrid will be in Group H in the United States next month. They will open their campaign in Miami against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal – who are trying to tempt Manchester City linchpin Bruno Fernandes to the Middle East on a deal worth £700,000 per week.

They will then play Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte before concluding against Red Bull Salzburg in Philadelphia.

Assuming they win the group, they’re then likely to play one of Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain or Juventus in their first knockout match.

“Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031,” Real Madrid said.

“Alexander-Arnold will be playing for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14 June.”





