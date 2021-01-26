Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel as manager.

Tuchel, 47, has signed a contract until the end of next season, with the option of a further year.

The German replaces club record scorer Frank Lampard, who the club sacked on Monday after 18 months in charge.

Read more: World’s richest football clubs 2021: Barcelona top Deloitte Football Money League ahead of Real Madrid while Bayern Munich overtake Manchester United

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” said Tuchel.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.

“I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

Tuchel was due to take his first Chelsea traunung session on Tuesday evening. He is expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Wolves.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “It is never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel.

“There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the club.’

Chelsea will hope Tuchel can get more out of his compatriots Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The pair cost a combined £120m last summer.

He is also well qualified to maximise the talents of Christian Pulisic. Tuchel promoted him to the first team while at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel is seen as a cerebral coach whose tendency for confrontation has contributed to some of his shorter tenures.

He left Paris just a few months after PSG won the domestic treble and only narrowly lost the Champions League final.

His previous job, as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Dortmund, also ended after two years amid rows with the club hierarchy.

Before that, Tuchel made his name at unfashionable Mainz, where he also replaced now-Liverpool boss Klopp.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

Chelsea sacked fan-favourite Lampard halfway through a three-year contract following a Premier League slump.

Under Lampard, the club slipped from title contenders to ninth with a run of five defeats in eight games.