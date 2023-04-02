Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final draw as Saracens win

Saracens overcame a stubborn Ospreys outfit yesterday in north London to beat their Welsh opposition 35-20 and book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup against title holders La Rochelle on the Atlantic coast. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

At a sunny StoneX Stadium this afternoon Ospreys took an early lead through tries from Michael Collins and Keiran Williams – the latter was a sensational effort involving a bouldering run from prop Nicky Smith.

Saracens hit back in the Champions Cup tie from there with a brace from Max Malins as well as scores from former Scotland centre Duncan Taylor and hooker Tom Woolstencroft.

Read more Rugby MUST get off its moral high horse if it’s ever going to become global

The result earns Saracens a quarter-final away to La Rochelle next Sunday.

Elsewhere on Sunday in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup: Exeter beat Montpellier on tries scored after drawing 33-33 with the French side in normal time and after extra time while Toulouse beat South Africa’s Bulls 33-9.

Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saracens vs La Rochelle

Exeter Chiefs vs DHL Stormers

Toulouse vs Cell C Sharks

Leinster vs Leicester

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Scarlets vs Clermont

Toulon vs Lyon

Benetton vs Cardiff

Glasgow vs Lions

Champions and Challenge Cup dates

Quarter-finals: 7, 8, 9 April

Semi-finals: 28, 29, 30 April

Finals: 19 + 20 May