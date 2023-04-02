Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final draw as Saracens win
Saracens overcame a stubborn Ospreys outfit today in north London to beat their Welsh opposition 35-20 and book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup against title holders La Rochelle on the Atlantic coast.
At a sunny StoneX Stadium this afternoon Ospreys took an early lead through tries from Michael Collins and Keiran Williams – the latter was a sensational effort involving a bouldering run from prop Nicky Smith.
Saracens hit back in the Champions Cup tie from there with a brace from Max Malins as well as scores from former Scotland centre Duncan Taylor and hooker Tom Woolstencroft.
The result earns Saracens a quarter-final away to La Rochelle next Sunday.
Elsewhere on Sunday in the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup: Exeter beat Montpellier on tries scored after drawing 33-33 with the French side in normal time and after extra time while Toulouse beat South Africa’s Bulls 33-9.
Champions Cup quarter-finals
Saracens vs La Rochelle
Exeter Chiefs vs DHL Stormers
Toulouse vs Cell C Sharks
Leinster vs Leicester
Challenge Cup quarter-finals
Scarlets vs Clermont
Toulon vs Lyon
Benetton vs Cardiff
Glasgow vs Lions
Champions and Challenge Cup dates
Quarter-finals: 7, 8, 9 April
Semi-finals: 28, 29, 30 April
Finals: 19 + 20 May