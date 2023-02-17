Celtic Times and Youthful could make a winning Deal￼

Sha Tin hosts a competitive 10-race card on Sunday

THERE is no stopping trainer Danny Shum at present. The popular local trainer has visited the winners’ circle seven times already this month and has his stable on fire.

Shum sends eight of his team to Sha Tin, with hat-trick-seeking Supreme Lucky his stand out performer in the TVB Wai Yin Association Special Handicap (9.10am) over six furlongs.

The son of Deep Field is up in class after two impressive wins; the latest a fortnight ago, when sprinting clear from his rivals in the closing stages.

This time, however, he has an awkward outside draw to contend with and also faces stiff opposition from Magniac, representing trainer Jamie Richards and jockey Zac Purton, who have a 25 percent win strike rate this season.

Magniac went into many black books with an encouraging debut last month, but is another who is drawn wide and will probably have to work hard early on to get into a prominent position.

It may pay to take a chance with talented, but sometimes frustrating, YOUTHFUL DEAL, who finished just ahead of Magniac when chasing home Beauty Eternal over course and distance and is drawn for an ideal journey.

The likes of Sinba, Amazing Victory, Beauty Inspire and Capital Legend all hold winning chances, judged on the form-book in the TVB Midlife, Sing & Shine Handicap (9.45am) over a mile.

Again, it may be worth looking beyond the obvious, with long-shot CELTIC TIMES who is much better than his recent form suggests.

He never saw daylight down the home straight at Sha Tin a fortnight ago, but still managed to produce the second fastest closing sectional time in the race, despite finishing 12th.

Previously he had finished strongly behind Sinbad and Amazing Victory over seven furlongs and is closely-matched with those rivals on that form.

This time with a low draw finally in his favour, he is capable of a surprise.

POINTERS

Youthful Deal (e/w) 9.10am Sha Tin

Celtic Times (e/w) 9.45am Sha Tin