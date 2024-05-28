Buy existing F1 team, FIA boss tells Andretti

The president of Formula 1’s governing body has insisted that wannabe grid team Andretti should buy an existing team rather than continuing to introduce a new outfit to the paddock.

Andretti have ramped up their hopes of being involved with Formula 1, investing in a UK factory and staff.

But they have so far been unsuccessful in expanding the grid from 10 to 11 teams, despite US government officials complaining to motorsporting chiefs over anti-trust laws.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, though, has said their inclusion should be in the form of buying an existing team.

“I would advise them to go and buy another team, not to come as the 11th team,” the Emirati said.

“I feel that some teams need to be refreshed. What is better? To have 11 teams as a number or 10 and they are strong?

“I still believe we should have more teams. But not any teams. The right teams.”

There has long been an aggressive stance taken by Andretti boss Michael – a former Formula 1 driver – over his team’s attempt to enter the top level of the sport.

And the US Senate seems to agree, with six senators this month calling for investigations into the FIA, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile.

Andretti’s bid is backed by General Motors and has involvement with Cadillac too.

General Motors hopes to enter their own engine into Formula 1 by 2028, all things going well.

