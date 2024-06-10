Jamie Chadwick: I’d jump at IndyCar spot then F1 seat after Indy NXT win

Great Britain’s premier female racing driver Jamie Chadwick has said she is targeting an IndyCar seat following her landmark win in its feeder series.

The 26-year-old won in the Indy NXT series for Andretti Global on Sunday to become the first female to ever win a race on a road or street circuit in the competition.

She was on pole and survived a late red flag to take the victory in Wisconsin. It ensured back-to-back-to-back wins for British drivers in the series with Louis Foster, also of Andretti, winning last time out in Detroit and before that at in Indianapolis.

Chadwick is a development driver for Williams and has set her sights on competing in F1, where she’d become the first female since Giovanna Amati in 1992 to race on the top motorsport circuit. Briton Divina Galica competed in the 1976 and 1978 seasons.

“Formula 1 for me is still the pinnacle of our sport; it is in my opinion the highest level in every sense,” Chadwick told City A.M. “The level of technology is incredible and the level of drivers is incredibly high.

“That said, I need to be realistic and if I had the chance to race in IndyCar that’s something I would jump at.”

It has been a successful season for Andretti, with the team winning the last three Indy NXT races and competing in the premier IndyCar.

They are currently trying to find a way into F1 but have been met with resistance.

Andretti bid

“Andretti are such a force in the sport and their name carries a huge amount of history and prestige,” Chadwick added. “They have made a big difference to my career for sure and it is a good place to be.

“I’d love to see them get a Formula 1 entry. As a team they compete at the highest level in pretty much every form of motorsport there is but the Formula 1 box is yet to be ticked.

“They are a fantastic team. They bring a lot to the sport, they gave me the opportunity. I’d love to see it happen.

“They are putting a huge amount of resources in and they have a site already at Silverstone and they have got a huge development that they are building in Indianapolis.

“Resources don’t often translate directly to performance but in my experience with the team I would love to see them competing in Formula 1 and I am sure they can be competitive.”

The Indy NXT series continues with two races at the Laguna Seca Raceway on June 22 and 23.