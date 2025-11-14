British Basketball Federation set to go into administration, say sources

The BBF's crisis led to the temporary suspension of the GB men's team

The British Basketball Federation, the sport’s national governing body, is expected to go into administration imminently, multiple sources have told City AM.

It is understood that many of the BBF’s duties will be transferred to Basketball England and that the ban on British referees officiating in competitions run by world governing body Fiba has been lifted.

It comes after Fiba suspended the BBF and the GB men’s team last month due to a long-running legal dispute between the BBF and the men’s top division, Super League Basketball.

The development would also be another nail in the coffin of plans for US group GBBL to launch and operate a new elite men’s league in Britain from 2027. GBBL’s 15-year deal with the BBF sparked the legal action from SLB earlier this year which had been heading for the High Court.

It continues a period of severe turbulence in British basketball following the demise in 2024 of 777 Partners, the investor which ran the now-defunct British Basketball League. Leading figures in 777 were indicted by the FBI over an alleged $500m fraud last month.

How has it come to this for the BBF?

Speculation about the BBF falling into administration has been swirling for a week, since FIBA announced it was officially recognising SLB — another hammer blow to the BBF’s legitimacy. Confirmation could come as soon as today but could be delayed until next week.

The BBF and SLB have been waging an increasingly bitter war of attrition since the latter commenced legal action over the GBBL deal and the BBF removed SLB’s licence to operate the league from the end of last season.

SLB — led by its nine clubs including London Lions, Manchester Basketball and Sheffield Sharks — ploughed on regardless, beginning the current season as an unlicensed league after successfully petitioning the Home Office to intervene in the BBF’s refusal to sign off work permits for overseas players.

Fiba intervened last month by suspending the BBF’s membership and established a task force to resolve the impasse. Days earlier, BBF chair Chris Grant had stepped down citing personal reasons.

Last week, Fiba announced it was granting SLB official recognition — after SLB rejected a last-minute offer from the BBF’s interim chair, Grace Jacca — and lifted the ban on the GB men’s team, who are due to play World Cup qualifiers later this month.

British referees nonetheless remained suspended from officiating in Fiba competitions although it is understood that embargo has now been lifted. City AM has seen documentation confirming that British refs will be involved in EuroCup Women games on 26 November.

What now for GBBL’s deal with BBF?

GBBL won a one-horse race for the long-term licence to operate the top men’s league in Britain earlier this year after SLB pulled out of contention, citing concerns with the tender process.

It is fronted by Marshall Glickman, a former executive of NBA team the Portland Trail Blazers, and pledged to invest £15m over the first two years, with backing from West River Group.

But GBBL failed to win over existing clubs and, without any teams or venues confirmed, was forced to push back launch from 2026 to 2027.

Concerns about its viability increased when City AM revealed it had delayed providing proof of guaranteed funds to the BBF.

It is expected that the BBF’s slide into administration would render the GBBL contract null and void, an outcome that SLB had been pursuing through the courts with a heavyweight legal team that included Manchester City lawyers Freshfields.

DCMS, UK Sport, the BBF, SLB, Basketball England and Fiba have been approached for comment.