GBBL confirms delay to 2027 as British basketball plan suffers setback

GBBL was awareded a 15-year licence to run British basketball’s top league from 2026 but has delayed launch until 2027

GBBL, the organisation awarded the long-term licence to run the top British basketball league from next year, has confirmed that it has delayed its launch until 2027.

It comes amid a continued legal battle between the British Basketball Federation and incumbent competition Super League Basketball, which has prompted world governing body Fiba to step in and seek a resolution.

SLB clubs resistance to signing up to GBBL’s project has left the proposed competition without any teams and is understood to have been a major factor in its decision to postpone launch.

It also comes after City AM revealed that the BBF gave GBBL a two-month extension to provide proof of guaranteed equity, which it insisted was “entirely appropriate”.

A spokesperson for GBBL said: “GBB League Ltd. (GBBL) will launch the first season of its new British basketball league in September 2027, coinciding with the anticipated first season of NBA Europe, and to provide sufficient time to work with the British Basketball Federation (BBF), the Home Country Associations and the British basketball community to prepare for the launch of a new elite academy for young players who will represent the future of the Great Britain National Team.

“Two NBA Europe teams – based in London and Manchester – are expected to compete in GBBL’s new league.”

BBF and SLB talk up chance of peace

The NBA is yet to confirm a start date for its European league, although 2027 is widely believed to be the target for a competition set to mix new franchises with existing European giants.

It is set to be a joint venture with Fiba, which runs the current Champions League and has stepped up its interest in resolving the civil war in the British game.

It has established a task force with a view to supporting efforts to mend the strained relations between the BBF and SLB clubs, who begin their new season this week.

“The BBF wants the existing men’s professional clubs to play their full part in the game’s development and to reap the benefits,” BBF chair Chris Grant told City AM.

“The first step is to bring their league into the game’s recognised structures. The BBF is ready to recognise SLB on the basis of what we consider to be reasonable terms and assurances.”

GBBL is fronted by Marshall Glickman, a former executive at NBA franchise Portland Trail Blazers, and was awarded a 15-year licence by the BBF earlier this year.

SLB’s independent chair Sanjay Bhandari said today that it had had “good faith dialogue with BBF and we remain open to further dialogue”.

He added: “In my experience, to achieve such a resolution may take a little time to work through. BBF and SLB need to create the right time and space for that constructive dialogue, minimising the damage to the sport in the meantime.”