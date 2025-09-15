British Basketball Federation and SLB clubs welcome Fiba intervention

World governing body Fiba has created a taskforce to work with the BBF and SLB

The British Basketball Federation and Super League Basketball clubs have welcomed Fiba’s decision to establish a taskforce to help resolve the bitter dispute splitting the sport.

World governing body Fiba has intervened following months of civil war over the British professional game, which has plunged the future of the club game into uncertainty.

In a letter to the BBF dated 28 August, Fiba secretary general Andreas Zagklis wrote: “It is evident that several actions by clubs within your territory require clarification and regularisation and that at this stage, the BBF is not in a position to ensure full compliance.”

SLB clubs are set to begin their season this week without either a licence or formal recognition from the BBF, who they have sued in the High Court over the awarding of a 15-year contract to US promoter GBBL.

BBF chair Chris Grant told City AM: “Fiba has provided essential support and encouragement as British basketball has worked to become a more active and visible presence at home and on the international stage.

“The BBF continues to maintain close contact with Fiba concerning the situation with the men’s professional league, and welcomes their support.

“The arrival of new operators for the league and the prospect of NBA Europe will turbocharge the profile and success of British basketball and this growth needs the strong platform provided by good governance and proper regulation.

“The BBF wants the existing men’s professional clubs to play their full part in the game’s development and to reap the benefits.

“The first step is to bring their league into the game’s recognised structures. The BBF is ready to recognise SLB on the basis of what we consider to be reasonable terms and assurances.”

Fiba executive director Europe Kamil Novak said on Sunday that it had created the taskforce “to solve the disputes in the British basketball family”.

Neither the BBF nor Fiba have provided any further details on the taskforce’s powers or remit, but SLB clubs have also embraced the decision.

Manchester ‘look forward to working with Fiba’

Manchester Basketball owner Ben Pierson told City AM: “I welcome Fiba’s decision to establish a taskforce.

“Over the past year, clubs and fans have faced real challenges due to the British Basketball Federation’s actions, and Fiba’s commitment to putting basketball first stands in clear contrast.

“This gives me optimism for the future, and I look forward to partnering closely with Fiba to build a sustainable and successful foundation for the game in Britain.”

The dispute stems from a tender the BBF launched late last year for a long-term licensee to run the top men’s professional league in the UK.

In their legal claim, SLB clubs contend that the process was not carried in compliance with competition law and that they only require recognition, not a licence, from the BBF.

The BBF is understood to want SLB to satisfy certain conditions in return for recognition, which clubs need in order to play in Fiba-run European competitions.

Clubs have rejected advances from GBBL to join its league, which had been due to start next year but is now facing the prospect of a delay until 2027.

City AM revealed that the BBF earlier this year gave GBBL a two-month extension to provide proof of guaranteed equity, which it insisted was “entirely appropriate”.

Fiba letter to the BBF in full

Dear President,

I am writing in relation to the ongoing dispute between the British Basketball Federation (BBF) and the entity that operated last season’s first division of men’s professional basketball in the country, Super League Basketball (SLB).

At last week’s meeting of the FIBA Executive Committee, the FIBA Executive Director Europe reported on the current situation. We understand that SLB was not granted a license by the BBF following a tender process; that the BBF has awarded a license to a new league operator which will not yet commence operations in the coming season; and that certain clubs which competed in SLB have already engaged in international activities, either by requesting letters of clearance for players last active abroad or by registering for international competitions not recognised by FIBA.

The FIBA Executive Committee expressed its full support for the continuing efforts of the BBF Board, under your leadership, to strengthen the role and authority of the national federation. It commends your commitment to ensuring the high-level representation of your country in FIBA national team competitions throughout the year. FIBA has been supportive in this process and will continue to be so.

As regards the governance of club competitions, it is evident that several actions by clubs within your territory require clarification and regularisation and that at this stage, the BBF is not in a position to ensure full compliance, including due to pending legal proceedings.

Against this background, in view of Articles 9, 12 and 20.13 of the FIBA General Statutes and following authorisation by the FIBA Executive Committee, FIBA hereby establishes a FIBA Taskforce for British Basketball Club Matters (the Taskforce), composed of: Mr Jorge Garbajosa, FIBA Vice President and FIBA Europe President, Mr Kamil Novak, FIBA Executive Director Europe, and Mr Zoran Radovic, FIBA Senior Director. The Taskforce will reach out to you in the coming days to give you more information on its role and the cooperation framework moving forward.

Yours Sincerely,

Andreas Zagklis

Secretary General