Fiba ‘monitoring’ dispute tearing British basketball apart

Fiba is currently keeping a watching brief on the BBF and SLB row but has previously intervened in other countries

World governing body Fiba says it is “monitoring developments” in British basketball amid the civil war threatening the future of both the BBF and SLB.

Super League Basketball has begun legal action against the British Basketball Federation over the removal of SLB’s licence to run the domestic top flight and what it sees as anti-competitive practices by national governing body the BBF.

Fiba, of which the BBF is a member, has previously intervened in disputes between national organisations but is currently maintaining a watching brief on the British game.

A spokesperson told City AM: “Fiba is aware of the situation and, as this is a domestic matter, will continue to monitor developments.

“Consequently, Fiba will not make any further comments at this time.”

It banned Japan from international basketball in 2014 until it resolved a split in its domestic game and earlier this year said it had “served as a facilitator” in ending a 22-month-long disagreement between the Brazilian Basketball Confederation and the Brazilian National League.

Fiba yet to intervene in BBF and SLB row

Fiba has so far chosen not to get involved in Britain despite the bitter dispute posing an existential threat to both the BBF and SLB. City AM has posed further questions to the world governing body.

Legal action could push the BBF into a financial crisis, given that it had just £30,000 in reserves in its most recent accounts and cannot use its UK Sport and Sport England funding on the impending High Court battle.

Club sources also believe the BBF has been warned by the government that it will not be bailed out if it runs out of money.

The stand-off with SLB also threatens the viability of the league starting the new season. Clubs insist they do not need a licence from the BBF, merely “recognition”, but are unwilling to meet the BBF’s terms and also face other practical obstacles.

The BBF has refused to sign off on Governing Body Endorsements (GBEs) that clubs need in order to obtain visas for overseas players. That has put a block on recruitment by teams, some of which are understood to be running skeleton operations while the uncertainty persists.

SLB alleges this stance is a breach of Home Office guidelines but is hopeful of Basketball England being able to broker a solution to the GBE issue in the coming days that will allow clubs to step up preparations for the new season.

Earlier this year the BBF awarded a 15-year licence to operate the top British basketball league to a group led by former NBA executive Marshall Glickman from 2026.