British basketball’s civil war heads for courts as SLB sues BBF

Super League Basketball (SLB) is suing the British Basketball Federation (BBF) following a year-long row

British basketball’s civil war is heading for the courts after Super League Basketball (SLB) formally began legal action against the British Basketball Federation (BBF).

SLB has instructed Magic Circle law firm Freshfields to commence proceedings in response to what it believes are the BBF’s latest attempts to prevent it from operating.

It comes after the BBF indicated it would not provide SLB with Governing Body Endorsements, effectively preventing its clubs from signing or retaining overseas players who need a visa, unless the league accepts a one-year deal to keep on operating.

Clubs formed the competition last summer after the collapse of the British Basketball League but face losing their right to operate after the BBF sold a 15-year licence to US investors, starting in 2026.

With just weeks until the new season is due to begin, the SLB has made good on its threats to sue the BBF for anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominant position.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” the league said. “For almost a year, SLB and its member clubs have sought to engage constructively and privately with BBF to resolve a series of governance and regulatory issues which, in SLB’s view, have directly and unfairly impacted SLB’s ability to operate, grow and safeguard the future of professional basketball in Britain, and the tens of millions of pounds of investment made by those clubs in British basketball.”

How British basketball’s civil war has unfolded

It is understood that the SLB would prefer to reach a settlement with the BBF but is prepared to litigate if necessary. An injunction is an option that may be required to start the 2025-26.

Read more Five Surrey Scorchers basketball players banned over match-fixing ring

The SLB added: “Regrettably, SLB’s extensive efforts have been met with procrastination, shifting positions, and governance practices that, in SLB’s opinion, fall well short of what is expected from a national governing body overseeing a professional sport with livelihoods, careers and businesses at stake.”

SLB clubs also cite the BBF’s blocking of Manchester Basketball from competing in next season’s European competition as an example of the governing body undermining it.

Earlier this year the BBF agreed to award a 15-year licence to operate a domestic league to US investors led by former NBA exec Marshall Glickman.

The SLB declined to take part in the tender, which they argue was illegal. BBF chair Chris Grant has said he does not know why SLB did not apply for a long-term licence.

The SLB does not need a licence to operate but is seeking a minimum five-year recognition from the BBF, which would be sufficient.

Freshfields successfully acted for Manchester City in a challenge to the Premier League’s associated party transaction (APT) rules last year and has been retained by the club.