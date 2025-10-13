BBF chair Grant’s exit won’t affect new basketball league plan, says GBBL

British basketball’s governing body is now seeking a new chair (Image credit: Fiba)

GBBL, the US-led operator set to launch a new British basketball league, insists it still plans to go ahead despite Chris Grant’s resignation as chair of the national governing body.

Grant helmed the tender process that led to GBBL, fronted by former NBA and Euroleague executive Marshall Glickman, obtaining a 15-year licence – sparking a High Court dispute with Super League Basketball that remains ongoing.

He stepped down citing personal reasons on Sunday but a spokesperson for GBBL said the move would not affect the group’s plans.

“GBBL’s long-term license is with the British Basketball Federation,” they told City AM. “We will continue to work alongside the BBF Board and whomever they elect as the Chair in our ongoing effort to invest in British basketball and will continue with our extensive and exciting plans to launch a new professional British basketball league in September 2027.”

Grant resigned after three years in the role, during which the previous British Basketball League collapsed when its backers, 777 Partners, ran out of money.

The BBF and clubs launched SLB in its place last year but are now suing each other over the tender process.

Grant ushers in new leadership at BBF

He said: “This was not an easy decision, but now the foundations are in place it’s the right time for me to step aside and make room for new leadership to complete the transformation of British basketball into the vibrant, professionally-run mass-market powerhouse that it deserves to be.”

It comes after world governing body Fiba established a task force aimed at resolving the civil war in the British professional game. The BBF’s remit also includes the GB national teams.

The infighting has also had an impact on GBBL’s initial plan to launch next year, which were last month pushed back to 2027.

BBF board member Grace Jacca has been named interim chair while the organisation draws up a plan to recruit Grant’s long-term successor.