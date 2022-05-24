BREAKING: Elizabeth Line platforms at Paddington station reopen after evacuation on first Crossrail day

People were told to leave the station because of a fire alarm. (Photo/ R. Venables via Twitter)

Paddington station was reopened after hundreds of people were seen fleeing from the Elizabeth line platforms at Paddington station due to a fire alarm.

A TfL spokesperson told City A.M. the station was reopened after it was confirmed the fire alert was a false alarm.

Twitter user Laura Bunting earlier this morning posted a video that showed an emergency announcement being aired throughout the station. “Due to a reported emergency, will all passengers leave the station immediately,” the announcement said.

There is an evacuation at Paddington on the new #ElizabethLine pic.twitter.com/PhAH0zPx5E — Laura Bunting (@l4ur4b) May 24, 2022

Passengers took it to Twitter to express their disbelief as the evacuation took place on the Elizabeth line’s opening day.

Delayed by an evacuation due to a fire alarm at Paddington but the excitement is mounting… #ElizabethLine pic.twitter.com/9mQpNSe1Kt — Dave Shuttleworth (@ShuttleworthDS) May 24, 2022

“On the first day of a very small section of the Elizabeth line opening, I’ve enjoyed the fact that Paddington station is closed already (and that this fact changes depending upon which station you are passing through…),” said one user while another complained about nothing working anymore in the UK.

@TfL on the first day of a very small section of the #ElizabethLine opening, I’ve enjoyed the fact that #Paddington station is closed already (and that this fact changes depending upon which station you are passing through…) — Ruth Ilton (@singingilts) May 24, 2022

Does anything work anymore in the UK?It’s as if there has been a brain drain of the brightest and most able.Leaving us,the old,to moan,groan & dream of what used to be and hopefully will be again. — Fran Foxon 💔🇪🇺🇫🇷🇬🇧 #johnsonout (@FoxonFrancoise) May 24, 2022

Oh wow Paddington Station was evacuated 2 hours after the Crossrail opening. GG! — Rayyan651YT🇲🇾🇦🇪 (@rayyan_651) May 24, 2022