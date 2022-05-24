BREAKING: Elizabeth Line platforms at Paddington station reopen after evacuation on first Crossrail day
Paddington station was reopened after hundreds of people were seen fleeing from the Elizabeth line platforms at Paddington station due to a fire alarm.
A TfL spokesperson told City A.M. the station was reopened after it was confirmed the fire alert was a false alarm.
Twitter user Laura Bunting earlier this morning posted a video that showed an emergency announcement being aired throughout the station. “Due to a reported emergency, will all passengers leave the station immediately,” the announcement said.
Passengers took it to Twitter to express their disbelief as the evacuation took place on the Elizabeth line’s opening day.
“On the first day of a very small section of the Elizabeth line opening, I’ve enjoyed the fact that Paddington station is closed already (and that this fact changes depending upon which station you are passing through…),” said one user while another complained about nothing working anymore in the UK.