London businesses gather to celebrate six months of Elizabeth line

(Photo/TfL)

London businesses have gathered to celebrate the Elizabeth line’s impact on the capital almost six months after its opening.

Data published by Transport for London (TfL) showed that almost 70 million trips have been made on the line since 24 May.

“In just six short months we’ve seen more than 60 million journeys along the Elizabeth line, driving growth not only within London but across the wider region,” transport secretary Mark Harper commented.

“This incredible project, which the government invested over £9bn into, has already created over 55,000 jobs and is expected to generate £42bn for the entire UK economy, is a shining example of what we can do when working together.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan and TfL’s interim commissioner Andy Lord also praised the line for boosting the capital’s profile.

Tottenham Court Road was crowned the line’s busiest station as it reported an 80 per cent increase in usage since the opening.

West End rival station Bond Street saw a 25 per cent uptick in usage since it opened its doors amidst significant fanfare on 24 October.

“It’s fantastic to see Bond Street Elizabeth line station now open, making accessing the West End easier than ever,” said Selfridges’ managing director Andrew Keith.

“As we approach the festive season, this addition to central London’s transport line will be vital for bringing visitors from around the world together to experience the Christmas spirit at Selfridges and beyond.”

According to Dee Corsi, chief executive of the New West End Company, the Elizabeth line’s opening has boosted the area’s post-Covid recovery.

People capitalising on the line’s quick connection in the ramp up to Christmas will lead to £1.55bn spent across West End businesses, she said.

“Looking further ahead, the long-term impact of the line cannot be downplayed, with our latest research showing that the increased visitor numbers will influence over £700m a year in additional sales, driving a significant part of our turnover growth,” Corsi explained.

The Elizabeth line made the headlines recently when it launched on 6 November daily direct trains from Heathrow, Reading and Shenfield.