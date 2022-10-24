‘Jewel in the crown’: Elizabeth Line’s Bond Street station formally opens

Bond Street Station’s formal opening with Sadiq Khan and Andy Byford

The Elizabeth Line’s long-awaited Bond Street station opening has taken place, dubbed the “jewel in the crown of the West End” transport.

Crossrail’s latest new station will relieve congestion in the heart of London’s shopping district, giving more access to Oxford Circus.

Its opening takes place ahead of the 6 November launch of extensions from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield.

The launch was attended by outgoing London Transport Commissioner, Andy Byford, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Katherine Fletcher MP. The first visitors to the station were treated to a live performance by Rosie Graham.

Speaking at the opening, Khan, said called the glistening new station “spectacular”.

Customers at Bond Street Station – (copyright Nick Turpin)

“The spacious, stylish and step-free station at Bond Street is a huge boost for our retail and hospitality businesses and will radically improve travel across London and the South East by providing a new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe ahead of the festive period.”

He recalled Her Majesty the Queen opening the Paddington station in May, saying Crossrail is delivering “a £42bn boost to the UK economy”.

Transport Minister Katherine Fletcher, said: “Just five months after officially opening, the Elizabeth line has shown itself to be a beacon of British success, delivering more than 54 million journeys and creating 55,000 jobs.

Andy Byford called the new station “the jewel in the crown of the West End’s transport provision.”

“When I came to TfL I set two clear priorities, one of which was to get the Elizabeth line open without further delay. Today’s opening, after years of hard work, marks the completion of the central section of the Elizabeth line, which now includes 10 world-class new stations.”

The new station’s opening was also praised by Ros Morgan, chief executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, who called it “fantastic news for the West End” and a “step-change in improving connectivity and accessibility”

Interim CEO of the New West End Company, Dee Corsi, said it “reflects and enhances the importance of London’s West End to Britain’s economy.”