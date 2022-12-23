More chaos ahead as Elizabeth line workers to walk out on 12 January

Londoners should brace for more chaos as Elizabeth line workers will walk out on 12 January over salaries and pensions. (Photo/TfL)

Londoners should brace for more chaos in the new year as Elizabeth line workers will walk out on 12 January.

It comes as members of the unions RMT and Aslef at 15 train operators will down tools throughout the first week of January, bringing the railway network to a grinding halt.

Members of the TSSA and Prospect unions will walk out over salaries and pensions, bringing the line to a standstill for the first time since its May opening.

Workers will also be banned from working overtime between 12 January to 28 February.

The union TSSA said 95 per cent of its members voted in favour of the industrial action on an 80 per cent turnout.

“Our members have the power to bring the Elizabeth Line to a standstill and the company must now wake up to that fact and get back round the table,” said TSSA organiser Mel Taylor.

“We are always open to talks, but only if there’s a much-improved deal in the offing, one which puts our members on a par with those in the outsourced parts of the Elizabeth Line.”

City Hall and TfL were approached for comment.