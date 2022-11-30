Chaos at Eurostar as security staff to join railway workers in pre-Christmas strike

Eurostar’s security staff have joined their colleagues working on the railway network and have announced a strike in mid-December. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Eurostar’s security staff have joined their colleagues working on the railway network and have announced a strike in mid-December.

Over 100 members of the union RMT will walk out on 16,18, 22, 23 December after workers rejected a below-inflation pay offer.

This will severely affect thousands of people travelling via Eurostar to the continent.

“Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar, and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“We do not want to disrupt people’s travel plans, but our members need a pay rise, and this is the only way management will listen.”

A Eurostar spokesperson told City A.M. negotiations were still ongoing and that it would notify passengers as soon as possible in case of disruption.

Commenting on the RMT’s decision, Business Travel Association’s (BTA) chief executive Clive Written said the strikes were “another disappointing blow to business travellers across the country.”

He called on the government and unions to resolve the dispute “so that travel may get back on track ahead of a busy Christmas period.”

Eurostar’s walk out will coincide with the railway workers’ strike, which is due to take place across Network Rail and 14 other operators on 13, 14, 16, 17 December as well as 3, 4, 6, 7 January – falling slap bang amid the busiest trading period for the retail and hospitality sector.

Travellers saw their plans disrupted over the last couple of days as trains were cancelled due to a faulty line, City A.M. reported.