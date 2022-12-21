Disruption averted as Eurostar security staff calls off tomorrow’s strike

Disruption at Eurostar’s London St Pancras terminal has been avoided as security staff contracted by facility manager Mitie have called off a strike planned for tomorrow.

Over 100 members of the union RMT have cancelled their walkout following an improved pay offer of over 10 per cent, which will lead to a 30 per cent uplift for workers on lower salaries.

This is also in addition to guaranteed hours on permanent shift patterns and Mitie’s pledge toand ensure employees have a review before any decision on whether sick pay is payable is made.

Secretary general Mick Lynch congratulated workers, saying they “fought hard for an improvement in the offer and succeeded.”

Mitie workers at London St Pancras initially paused their industrial action planned for 16 and 18 December last week to allow members to vote on whether to accept Mitie’s improved offer.

The facility manager was approached for comment.

It comes as railway strikes on Network Rail will go on next week after RMT members rejected a nine per cent pay offer.

Union members working at 14 train operators will also strike throughout the first week of January.

They will be joined by train drivers, who will walk out on 5 January.