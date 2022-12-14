Eurostar travellers breathe sigh of relief as security guards call off weekend strike

Hundreds of travellers will breathe a sigh of relief after Eurostar’s security guards called off this weekend’s strikes. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Hundreds of travellers will breathe a sigh of relief after Eurostar’s security guards called off this weekend’s strikes.

Members of the union RMT contracted by facility manager Mitie were supposed to walk out on 16, 18, 22 and 23 December as part of an ongoing dispute over salaries.

But they have now suspended this week’s industrial action to vote on the company’s latest offer.

“The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to take part in a referendum on the latest company offer which will be concluded on December 19,” said a RMT spokesperson.

The strikes planned for 22 and 23 December remain on the cards and are set to go on if the dispute is not resolved.

Mitie was approached for comment.

The announcement comes as Britain continue to be impacted by the RMT’s ongoing rail strikes.

Network Rail has urged customers to travel only if “absolutely necessary” as the majority of services will not be running.

⚠️ You should expect further disruption today due to planned strike action.



Only travel if absolutely necessary and plan ahead – there is a significantly reduced train service across the railway:



➡️ https://t.co/J29niIOr7H pic.twitter.com/PcgfG0RT6E — Network Rail (@networkrail) December 14, 2022